Dry start Wednesday leads to afternoon showers, high of 57 degrees

The rain's coming back today, but we should slide through the morning commute mainly or totally dry with more widespread rain set to arrive midday.

Temperatures are warm enough to support plain ol' rain, but they're set to fall off through the week before a nice bounce-back next week.

This as slow moving low pressure slides across the Great Lakes keeping rain in the forecast Thursday and Friday (mainly in the afternoons).

The showers will be more scattered in nature versus today's widespread rain for everyone. Check out FOX Futurecast Thursday afternoon.

MORE: How the Great Lakes got their names

The areas of green are disconnected indicates brief showers in spots at times.

The Tigers game on Friday still looks less than ideal.

The weekend starts cold, with improvement on tap for Sunday.