Heat and humidity sticking around Thursday with a high of 84 degrees

Our big picture is largely unchanged today: warm and dry this morning with patchy fog developing, becoming hot and humid this afternoon with limited storm chances.

Here's a glance at FOX futurecast this afternoon and you can see a stray shower or storm popping, but most of us likely remain dry.

Any action out there this evening will fade away overnight leading to a completely dry Friday and a weekend with fading rain chances.

It will be hot and humid Saturday for Dream Cruise with a cold front approaching that looks like it will be washing out by the time it crosses Southeast Michigan on Sunday, which means that for now, I will keep the chance for a Sunday storm in the forecast, but if current trends hold we will wind up dry all weekend long.

Summer will hold us tight through the weekend and through most of next week, so if you're looking for a cooldown don't hold your breath.

The Climate Prediction Center brings cooler than average temperatures back into the Great Lakes late next week and into the following weekend.