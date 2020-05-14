Heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds expected Thursday

Although Thursday started off comfortably cool with a few light showers in and around metro Detroit, we're anticipating heavier rain and thunderstorms to develop mainly between 4 pm through 8 pm.

Areas south of I-69 should stay weather aware for strong/severe thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rain, large hail (up to one inch in diameter), damaging winds (over 50 to 60 mph), and an isolated tornado (mainly south of Oakland and Macomb county).

On a scale of 1 to 5 (...5 being the most severe), today's storm risk is at a level 2.

Flooding will also be a concern where rain and storms persist. Half an inch to 1.50" of rain is possible Thursday through Friday morning.

We're tracking an area of low pressure moving through the Midwest, and out ahead of it is a warm front. That warm front is currently moving into southeast Michigan and will be the triggering mechanism for heavy showers and strong/severe thunderstorms to develop along.

Heavy rain is expected Thursday into Friday and large hail is possible for some area in southern Michigan

Behind that warm front, temperatures are expected in the mid/upper 60s, so it'll be a warmer afternoon.

Then it's followed by a cold front that is dragged through metro Detroit overnight Thursday into Friday morning, we'll see more rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Friday should jump into the mid-70s. Thankfully, the showers and thunderstorms should move out by Friday afternoon.

