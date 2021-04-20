Metro Detroit can expect some snow this week

Snow? In April? You better believe it's coming. But of course, this is Michigan, which gets treated to some freezing conditions in April every time spring rolls around.

Cold weather is already in Metro Detroit, with temperatures not expected to climb above the mid-40s today or tomorrow.

But it's the precipitation of snowflakes that will cap off the true spirit of spring in Michigan.

Rain will start later today as the sun sets. Snow will follow soon after as temperatures continue to dip into the 30s? By Wednesday afternoon, Detroit is expected to see at most 2 inches. Oakland and Livingston County will closer to an inch.

But going west and south, things get more interesting with at least two and a half inches of snow expected in Lenawee County and Monroe County. Ann Arbor could get about one and a half inches.

The system that's carrying all this cold air and snow will leave higher accumulations further south in Ohio and Indiana.

And what would some snow be without a freeze warning, which will go into effect around midnight tonight.

Forecasted temperatures for the rest of the week keep us between lows in the 20s and 30s, and highs in the 40s and 50s as of Thursday.

Metro Detroit will shed most of its colder air by the end of the week with a return to 60 by Friday.

Even though spring has technically sprung for a month as of today, the state has still seen some monster snowstorms in its April history.