Metro Detroit heat kicks into gear with 70s all week - as well as some rain

It'll be a warm week of weather moving ahead.

Plan on temperatures hovering above average for the next seven days with a slight chance of breaking 80 degrees later this week.

Notice the dip between today and tomorrow, as a cold front pushes through this afternoon. That will bring with it scattered afternoon storms.

Our main window is between 2-6 p.m. with rain totals around a quarter inch and isolated spots picking up closer to half an inch.

Dry Tuesday weather continues into Wednesday. The next best bet for wet weather beyond today looks to arrive on Friday, ahead of the cooler weekend feel.