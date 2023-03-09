Metro Detroit snow: Will my school be closed on Friday?

Parents, brace yourselves. It's possible your kids won't have school on Friday, March 10, as another snow system brings several inches of snow to Metro Detroit and southeast Michigan.

In case you're not sick of it yet, winter doesn't end until March 20. And, after most the winter was extremely dry, we're getting hit with our snow these last few weeks (over and over again).

A winter storm advisory was issued for southeast Michigan starting at 10 p.m.on Thursday through 2 p.m. on Friday. Similar to last week, we expect to see around 3 to 5 for most of us, with the highest around 7 inches. Derek Kevra said the snow starts just after midnight and will be pretty tough to drive through on Friday, meaning school closings are likely.

The snow will be heavy and wet, plus the wind will pick up, but this system will NOT be as intense as last Friday's storm, where the area got anywhere from 4 to 10 ½ inches of snow. That band of wet, heavy snow took down branches, trees, and power lines, and knocked out power for thousands of people.

And don't forget Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend. Sunday 2 a.m. turns to 3 a.m., so we wake up tired and crabby Sunday but get to bask in the glow of a 7:30 pm sunset.