Metro Detroit Weather: Another cold, wet day for Wednesday but big changes are coming

Stop if you've heard this before: it's going to be a cold and wet day in Metro Detroit.

Wednesday is going to be a lot like the past couple of days. It's going to be chilly, windy, and breezy. Our highs won't get out of the mid-40s on Wednesday and it's going to be wet, again.

The good news is that the rain isn't expected to stick around all day, but it will be wet to start. Some sprinkles may linger around for the afternoon and some could even become wet snowflakes but they won't amount to much.

Michigan isn't the only state with an early cold spell. More than half of the U.S. is under this cool spell with freeze warnings stretching all the way from the edge of the Great Plains to the East Coast and down into Louisiana where they are experiencing some early freeze warnings.

We are relatively warmer thanks to the cloud cover - which is also what's supplying the moisture.

The good news is that we're about to warm up. On Thursday, we'll get into the 50s and by the weekend, the sun will be shining and we'll hit 70 degrees for a perfect fall weekend.