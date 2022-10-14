Metro Detroit weather: Chilly but sunny Friday with beautiful fall colors starts weekend

A chilly start to the day on Friday but I think we're gonna shape up nicely!

Most of the rain across the state is traveling west to northeast, and will largely avoid us. Due to this, I'm keeping Friday's forecast dry with a delightful amount of sunshine early and a high near 57. It will be chilly but pretty with the sunshine and fall colors!

Friday night has more clouds rolling in, which actually helps to keep the temps from falling too low. Overnight lows will bottom out near 43. However, rain will track in around 2 a.m. and will impact us until nearly 8 a.m.

Saturday morning, folks that are headed to Ann Arbor early to tailgate for the Michigan Penn State game should be OK, as I anticipate that by 9 a.m. we'll be totally dry (Michigan State fans will be dry too). Bundle up though, as we'll be in the 40s and 50s all day long (highs in Metro Detroit get to about 56).

Sunday has a chance to hit 60 (I went 59) with a sun/cloud mix all day long. Starting Monday we'll see a run of upper 40s for highs and lower 30s for lows! Enjoy the fall weekend everyone!