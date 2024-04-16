Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, dry day ahead of the rain

Published  April 16, 2024 6:16am EDT
Cooler Tuesday

Cooler day with dry conditions. Rain moving in overnight. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday's temperatures won't get as high as Monday, but it will still be a nice day.

Highs are forecasted to be in the mid-60s with light winds. The day starts mostly sunny before some clouds mix in later.

It'll be a dry day, but overnight into Wednesday the rain moves in. There will be pockets of heavy rain before a break for the morning commute. Then, the rain and a line of potentially strong thunderstorms reach the area.

The rain is gone for Thursday, but more rain is in the Friday forecast.

Temperatures drop to the 50s by the weekend.

