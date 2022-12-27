Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Gradual thaw ahead of weekend in the 40s

Warm up begins Wednesday

Warmer temperatures are on the way. Rich Luterman has the full Metro Detroit weather forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The gradual thaw continues for Southeast Michigan as high pressure retreats to the East Coast.  

Some breaks of sun are in the forecast Wednesday, along with a southwest breeze. We’ll see a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday with temps topping out in the 40s over the New Year’s Weekend.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Tuesday evening/night…. Mostly cloudy and COLD…. Low 24

Wednesday:  Partly cloudy and breezy…. But NOT AS COLD…. High 39

Thursday:  Lots of clouds…. Breezy, MILDER    high 46

Friday:  Cloudy with rain showers…. High47

Saturday (New Year’s Eve):   Cloudy with rain showers…. High 43

Sunday: (New Year’s Day):   Still cloudy….  Shower chance….. high 45

Monday:  Cloudy    high 44