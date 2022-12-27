Metro Detroit weather: Gradual thaw ahead of weekend in the 40s

The gradual thaw continues for Southeast Michigan as high pressure retreats to the East Coast.

Some breaks of sun are in the forecast Wednesday, along with a southwest breeze. We’ll see a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday with temps topping out in the 40s over the New Year’s Weekend.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Tuesday evening/night…. Mostly cloudy and COLD…. Low 24

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy…. But NOT AS COLD…. High 39

Thursday: Lots of clouds…. Breezy, MILDER high 46

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers…. High47

Saturday (New Year’s Eve): Cloudy with rain showers…. High 43

Sunday: (New Year’s Day): Still cloudy…. Shower chance….. high 45

Monday: Cloudy high 44