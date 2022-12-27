Metro Detroit weather: Gradual thaw ahead of weekend in the 40s
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The gradual thaw continues for Southeast Michigan as high pressure retreats to the East Coast.
Some breaks of sun are in the forecast Wednesday, along with a southwest breeze. We’ll see a good chance for some wet weather Friday and Saturday with temps topping out in the 40s over the New Year’s Weekend.
Daily forecast:
Rest of Tuesday evening/night…. Mostly cloudy and COLD…. Low 24
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy…. But NOT AS COLD…. High 39
Thursday: Lots of clouds…. Breezy, MILDER high 46
Friday: Cloudy with rain showers…. High47
Saturday (New Year’s Eve): Cloudy with rain showers…. High 43
Sunday: (New Year’s Day): Still cloudy…. Shower chance….. high 45
Monday: Cloudy high 44