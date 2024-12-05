Metro Detroit weather: Messy start to the day as snow starts moving out

It’s a rough start Thursday morning, with flakes flying and the wind whipping across Southeast Michigan.

VIEW: Road conditions Thursday morning

Snow totals won’t add up to much—just a fresh coating in some spots.

Despite the little accumulation, some schools are closed due to messy roads. Check the full list here.

The wind eases slightly through the day, but tailgaters heading to the Lions game will still feel the chill. The worst of it is this morning, with wind chills rising (barely) into the teens by afternoon.

The system moves out, but the cold holds on through Friday and Saturday. A big warm-up arrives Sunday, peaking Monday with rain showers in the mix.