Metro Detroit weather: Much colder day ahead with highs only close to 40

The Brief The morning starts with wind chills in the teens and temperatures only around 25, more than 10 degrees below seasonal. It doesn't get much better as the day progresses, with highs only around 40. Milder air starts moving back into the area tomorrow.



A much colder day ahead.

You can thank a departing cold front for a wind shift that's bringing chillier air to the state. We're even talking wind chills this morning. Allow yourself some extra time to get the frost off your windshield.

Average neighborhood temperature is near 25 degrees with wind chills this morning in the teens. Normally, for this time of the year, our seasonal start would be 36 degrees.

Even our afternoon high will fall short. Our readings will land near 40 degrees today. Our average high would put us in the mid 50s.

Not looking for any measurable rain or snow today. High pressure building in behind the cold front brings drier conditions, and a breezy northwest wind, enough to bring scattered snow showers, mainly north.

Dry weather continues Wednesday with milder air as the wind shifts to the southeast. After another cold start, highs will be seasonal, around 55 degrees. Warmer Thursday, windy and rainy too, with afternoon high temperatures around 68 degrees. Another cool down with rain Friday, around 62 degrees, with a bonus 71 and dry for Sunday.