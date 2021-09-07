Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible Tuesday

article

Our Labor Day weather was perfect. Low humidity, seasonal temperatures and most importantly, no rain to spoil all those afternoon cookouts. But all that is about to change.

Metro Detroit is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. See the latest updates from the National Weather Service below.

A strong cold front is approaching Southeast Michigan on Tuesday, bringing the threat of severe weather. As of 1:30 p.m., no severe watches or warnings have been issued but the Storm Prediction Center has placed Michigan under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

The risk area stretches from just northwest of Detroit out to the west, including Ann Arbor and Adrian. East of that line (think Detroit and downriver to Monroe) is under a marginal risk. Under the NWS risk, slight is more likely to see severe weather than marginal.

This means we are at risk for heavy downpours with rainfall totals near 1.5 inches and wind gusts near 60 MPH. Because of the potential for heavy rain, flood-prone areas should prepare for the possibility of flash flooding.

When to expect severe weather on Tuesday

The timing on these storms is dependent on the movement of the cold front.

Tuesday promises to be warmer and more humid with a south wind increasing the amount of moisture in the air. The cold front will attempt to displace that and shift the wind direction. This clash could produce severe weather any time after 2p or in the heat of the day.

Storms will start out northwest of the city and move southeast. That means the best chance for heavier rain will be in the higher risk area (what the Storm Prediction Center has forecast as a Slight risk) mainly north of the M-59 corridor.

Due to the spin in the atmosphere associated with these storms, the National Weather Service says hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

