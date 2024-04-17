Our perfect stretch of weather comes to a close today as showers and potentially severe thunderstorms return to the forecast ahead of an approaching cold front.

Showers this morning won't amount to much, with a broken line of storms likely this afternoon.

There will be a few hours of dry and potentially sunny hours in between. That usually helps juice up the atmosphere and helps fuel the storms for later.

The main window is 3-7 p.m. with a bit of wiggle room on either side of that. Check out one of our high resolution models centered on 5 p.m.:

Severe weather is possible, damaging wind is the greatest threat while tornadoes can't be ruled out, taking into account the atmospheric setup.

Metro Detroit falls into the "Slight Risk" category, which is defined as scattered or isolated severe storms.

We'll shut the rain down early tonight and stay dry Thursday.

The chance for wet weather returns by Thursday night as cold front number two rolls in. Rain will spill into Friday morning before shutting down by afternoon. A drier and cooler weekend awaits us.