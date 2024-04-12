Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory with 45-50 mph gusts possible today
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It'll be a wet and windy end of the week.
Southeast Michigan will be under a Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. Friday until midnight.
The rain totals are lower than yesterday (.50"), but the wind will pick up. Gusts to 45/50 mph are possible prompting the advisory.
Our rain winds down this evening and should let the Tigers get their game in. High pressure nudges in on Saturday with a spotty shower possible Sunday.
Overall the weekend looks pretty sweet:
The weekend warmup carries us into next week!