Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory with 45-50 mph gusts possible today

Published  April 12, 2024 6:34am EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It'll be a wet and windy end of the week. 

Southeast Michigan will be under a Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. Friday until midnight.

The rain totals are lower than yesterday (.50"), but the wind will pick up. Gusts to 45/50 mph are possible prompting the advisory. 

Our rain winds down this evening and should let the Tigers get their game in. High pressure nudges in on Saturday with a spotty shower possible Sunday. 

Overall the weekend looks pretty sweet:

The weekend warmup carries us into next week! 