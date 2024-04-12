Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory with 45-50 mph gusts possible today

It'll be a wet and windy end of the week.

Southeast Michigan will be under a Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. Friday until midnight.

The rain totals are lower than yesterday (.50"), but the wind will pick up. Gusts to 45/50 mph are possible prompting the advisory.

Our rain winds down this evening and should let the Tigers get their game in. High pressure nudges in on Saturday with a spotty shower possible Sunday.

Overall the weekend looks pretty sweet:

The weekend warmup carries us into next week!