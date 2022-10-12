Mix of rain and 30 mph wind gusts throughout Wednesday

A bit of rain fell overnight with more to come! We'll see light showers off and on today, though I think more off than on.

A better chance for a solid line of showers and storms arrives later today into the evening.

The severe threat remains to our south, but if we were able to squeeze out some clearing this afternoon (not likely, but not impossible!) that would amp the energy available in the atmosphere up a bit and could potentially lead to stronger wind gusts.

Winds will gust up to 30 mph will make it a windy Wednesday, keeping the milder feel around.

But colder air slips in Thursday and sticks through the weekend before dropping our temperatures down even further next week.

A few showers may bubble up Thursday, but it doesn't look like much. Rain chances this weekend look minimal.