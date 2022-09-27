More clouds and wind Tuesday with temperatures expected to be cooler

It's copy and paste in many regards today. More clouds, wind, and even cooler than yesterday.

Rain totals will be lacking and some will probably make it through the day totally dry.

Skies clear in part tonight and temperatures drop.

We're back to the 40s for overnight lows the rest of the week, but skies brighten up mid and late-week too as high pressure builds in.

A warmer stretch of weather is on the way too! We're back near 70 degrees by the weekend.