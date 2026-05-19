More possible storms coming to Southeast Michigan after Monday's severe weather

The Brief More possible storms are expected to hit Southeast Michigan Tuesday afternoon. Wind was the cause of damage in yesterday’s storms, with winds gusting up to 50 mph in Wayne, Monroe and Macomb counties. For Tuesday, Southeast Michigan is under a marginal to slight risk for storms to develop this afternoon. After 1 p.m., many should expect heavy downpours, gusty winds and the potential for hail.



It’s dry this morning as you head out the door, but you can expect a mild and muggy start, and that kind of sets the stage for what could come as we go toward the afternoon hours.

For your morning drive, temperatures are right around 67 degrees, with increasing clouds coming into play while winds remain breezy. It’s 66 Tuesday morning in Pontiac, 64 degrees in Windsor, and mid-60s in Adrian.

What's next:

We’re watching the advance of a cold front that is expected to move off to the east as it moves throughout the state Tuesday. It’s sweeping through and trying to switch that southwesterly flow to more of a west-northwest flow, which will bring in some cooler, drier air.

However, there’s a little bit of a fight there, and that’s where we anticipate the potential for severe weather coming in.

Wind was the cause of damage in yesterday’s storms, with winds gusting up to 50 mph in Wayne, Monroe and Macomb counties. For Tuesday, Southeast Michigan is under a marginal to slight risk for storms to develop this afternoon. After 1 p.m., many should expect heavy downpours, gusty winds and the potential for hail.

A cold front tracking east will eventually displace the heat and humidity that will once again be in place today. Look for afternoon highs around 88 degrees. The average high should be closer to 71 degrees.

Muggy conditions complete the day.

Once the front passes through, our wind direction will shift from the south to the north, ushering in cooler temperatures. Tomorrow’s high could be 20 degrees cooler than today with the remainder of the week experiencing readings below season.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: