Southeast Michigan snow storm start time blunted by leftover warmth; 8-12 inches still expected

The Winter Storm Warning continues today with no huge shifts in the forecast.

People should plan for a snowy Wednesday.

Though as of now, about 5 a.m., it's all rain falling across Southeast Michigan. The leftover "warmth" from yesterday's spring feel - a high temperature of 46 degrees - will push the snow start time back as late as 8-9 a.m. for some of our eastern communities.

Timeline: How much snow to expect and when

Once the snow starts, it'll keep coming all day. Here's a nice guide to show you the snow stacking up through the day.

Snow totals look to range between 8 and 12 inches area wide, with the highest to the south and lowest to the north.

More: How to drive in a snowstorm

The second surge of potential snow for Thursday has been looking less and less likely with most of that 8-12 inches falling by tomorrow morning.