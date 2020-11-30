Southeast Michigan under winter weather advisory with rain/snow mix moving through Detroit

A winter weather mix is heading for Michigan that could spell trouble for commuters for the beginning of the week.

After a long holiday weekend, a winter weather advisory will be posted for most of southeast Michigan through Tuesday as a large system travels northwest through the Midwest.

The precipitation will likely become a bigger issue as the hours continue, but what's forecasted to fall won't be overwhelming.

Monday weather will kick off with showers that won't get higher than the length of residents' grass. But by 3 p.m., about half an inch is expected to fall in southeast Michigan with a little more north of Detroit.

After the chilly showers brought by a low-pressure system riding the Appalachia Mountain range, more snow will move in as night returns and Tuesday arrives.

Detroit could see as much as four inches as snow while conditions in the thumb and up the eastern coastline could see even more.

Advertisement

Most of this snow will fall over the course of 30 hours meaning conditions could remain stable enough for most travelers.

That being said, for commuters heading to work this week, the morning you'll want to be wary of is Tuesday, when most of the snow will have fallen.

After that snow, it's smooth-sailing for the rest of the week as temperatures climb back into the 40s.