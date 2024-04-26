Summer temperatures moving into metro Detroit this weekend, bringing chances of rain

We'll move past the chilly morning and welcome in more warmth. High temperatures today will land in the 60s!

The sun will stick around too, mostly as partly sunny skies for most of the day. It adds up to a very pleasant finish to the week.

In the meantime, the rain is lurking. It's set to arrive tonight and last into Saturday morning.

After the morning our rain chances are looking minuscule, allowing plenty of time to soak in the warmth, which continues into Sunday.

Scattered Sunday storms are in the forecast with a cold front Monday set to bring more wet weather with it. Temperatures stay on the warmer side through next week.



