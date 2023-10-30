Trick-or-treat forecast: Cold this Halloween in Metro Detroit with flurries possible

Remember the beautiful days of the fall? Temperatures were in the 70s and the orange, yellows, and reds were REALLY coming through on every tree. Yeah, that was SO last week.

This Halloween, bundle up your kids in a couple of layers over their costumes as something truly scary is coming – COLD and wet weather with a chance of snowflakes!

Last week, we told you to expect some dramatically cooler weather. Well, we didn't lie.

As we are nearing trick or treating the weather forecast is becoming clearer with still a couple of question marks. One thing is for certain, it's going to be COLD. High temperatures will struggle to get to 41 with wind chills in the middle 30s.

Halloween costume parades at school will be quite chilly if they are outside so send the kids to school with appropriate clothes.

Trick-or-treat forecast

But that's just the day. What about those prime trick-or-treating hours?

Temperatures between 5 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday will drop into the upper 30s with the wind chill in the lower 30s. The unfortunate thing is that a chance for some snowflakes does exist during the evening hours as a low-pressure system tracks our way.

We're not talking about shoveling - yet - these will be the early season flurries. But it's still not a welcome visitor.

Bundle up and go inside - when needed.

Michigan's snowy Halloween history

Snow on Halloween is an interesting concept because many of us remember having snow when we were kids.

As it turns out, that's not entirely true!

Map: What are the odds of a white Halloween?

Looking back over the historical records, we've only had snow on Halloween eight times:

2019

2017

2014

1993

1955

1917

1875

1874

Of those eight, the most snow we've ever gotten on Halloween was in 1993 when we got a whole 0.1 inch of snow that stuck to the grass. That was easily one of the worst Halloweens ever, weather-wise.

As far as temperatures go, this will definitely put us in the bottom 10% of Halloween temperatures. Temps this chilly are rare and have only happened about 10 times since 1874.

Bundle up, have fun, and be safe!