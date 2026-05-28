Detroit Grand Prix racers to watch led by Indy winner Felix Rosenqvist

The NTT IndyCar Series rolls into Detroit one week removed from the closest finish in the history of the Indianapolis 500.

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Last week Felix Rosenqvist beat David Malukas to the finish by 0.0233 seconds, the slimmest margin of victory ever, at Indy. It was also his first win ever, at the brickyard, to boot.

The downtown 1.7-mile course race starts at 12:30 p.m. Sunday — but there are plenty of other races and events happening on the track leading up to the big event. Go HERE for the schedule of races and events running from Friday through Sunday.

Rosenqvist is looking to build on that momentum for Meyer Shank Racing along with the 2025 defending Detroit Grand Prix champion Kyle Kirkwood - who this season ranks among the top points leaders.

The current IndyCar points series leaders coming into the Detroit Grand Prix are:

1. Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) with 273 points

2. David Malukas (Team Penske), 236

3. Kirkwood (Andretti Global), 224

4. Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren), 195

5. Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren), 188.

While Kirkwood won first in Detroit last year, for his team at Andretti Global, Santino Ferrucci finished second and pole-sitter Colton Herta placed third.

There are three different racing series events talking place - the IndyCar Series, Indy Nxt Series and the International Motor Sports Association SportsCar Championship.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 1: #15: Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda during the NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 1, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Jake Galstad/Lumen via Getty Images) Expand

On Saturday the IMSA race takes place at 4:10 p.m. featuring modified vehicles that look like familiar high-end super cars, and sometimes in longer lasting endurance events.

Two of the leading IMSA series racers Jordan Taylor and Roman De Angelis, joined FOX 2 to talk about the excitement building for this weekend's events.

The Detroit race has special meaning for De Angelis who grew up in Windsor.

"I've been able to stare at the event from the backyard my whole life," he said. "I grew up coming to the event with family and friends and always hoped that one day I'd be able to compete at home."

More: Detroit Grand Prix parking and transportation guide

When the races were held on Belle Isle, he won first place in 2021.

"Now coming downtown, which was a city I spent a lot of time in growing up is really cool," he said. "To be in the heart of the city with all the people of Detroit, it's a great event."

Related: Detroit Grand Prix road closures beginning for this weekend's races

Indy NXT is a series featuring up-and-coming younger racers using open-wheel Indy cars similar to the main championship NTT series.