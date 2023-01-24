Winter Storm Warning issued for Wayne County, Monroe County, and Lenawee County starting Wednesday

A Winter Storm Warning will be in place for Wayne County, Monroe County, and Lenawee County starting on Wednesday at 5 a.m. as a winter storm looms.

The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Wayne County, Monroe County, Lenawee County and has issued a Winter Storm Warning all day on Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 5 a.m. and will be in place until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The NWS expects the snow storm to make roads slippery, which could cause problems on the roads during the morning and evening commutes.

Other counties – Oakland County, Macomb County, Washtenaw County, Livingston County, Lapeer County, and St. Clair County – are under a winter weather advisory on Wednesday.

The timing of the warning lines up with what FOX 2 has forecasted will be seen, in terms of snowfall throughout the day on Wednesday.

We should expect a total of 3 to 5 inches of snow for most spots in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday. Higher totals will be found much farther south, closer to the city of Toledo in Northern Ohio and in parts of Southern Monroe Co (possibly even Windsor).

The snow will be slightly heavier and wetter than most January snows. This is due to the high temperature Wednesday afternoon being near 34 degrees.

