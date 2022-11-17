Winter storm warning: Snow starts Thursday in west Michigan, up to a foot possible

Much of Michigan will be under a winter storm warning starting Thursday night at 7 p.m. as up to a foot of snow is possible during the first major snowstorm of the season for the Lower Peninsula.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 12 inches of snow for counties on in mid-Michigan and on the state's west side including Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Barry, Ionia, Kent, and part of Eaton. According to the NWS, the 8 to 12 inches of snow starts Thursday, continues through Friday, and won't let up until Saturday morning. With even more snow expected later in the day on Saturday.

While those counties are the center of the bullseye right now, the surrounding counties aren't exactly getting off easy. Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Clinton, most of Eaton, and Cass counties are all expected to get 6 inches of snow.

The snow starts Thursday afternoon but it won't be the heaviest until Saturday afternoon and evening.

Stay up to date on changing snow conditions with the FOX 2 Weather app. It's free and works anywhere in the world.

The highest accumulations will be along and west of US 131, which is the main north-south highway that runs through Grand Rapids.

The lake effect snow will start as a burst during the Thursday evening commute and will create hazardous travel conditions throughout the west side of the state. The NWS is warning drivers to be safe on the road and said travelers should be aware of these two challenges on the roads:

Sudden changes in snow intensity, traction, and speed -- Don't get lulled into a false sense of security! Warm pavement tending to melt the snow and cold air freezing it back into ice -- Long stopping distance.

The snow won't exactly push into the southeast portion of the state but we will get some lake effect snow that will bring limited visibility and will be heavy. The totals should be less than an inch for most of southeast Michigan but three inches are possible in Lansing and Albion.