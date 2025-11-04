Wayne County election results: Detroit mayor, Dearborn races and proposals

As Election Day comes to an end on Tuesday, Nov. 5, results will start to come in throughout the entire state. While Michigan may not have a massive race like the city of New York, we do have our largest city picking a new mayor for the first time since 2014.

After Mike Duggan announced his bid for governor, he ceded the mayor's office for someone else to take over, and the city is also electing at least two new city council seats

Meanwhile, Dearborn residents will decide on a proposal to move to a ward system for city council seats, which would take effect in 2029. They're also voting on a Mayor as Abdullah Hammoud is fighting to keep a seat. Although a favorite to win re-election, the challenge from opponent Nagi Almudhegi comes following a charged interaction between Hammoud and a fellow resident, which went viral.

Results are expected to come in around 8 p.m., when polls close across most of Michigan.

We'll be tracking results all night long with our election coverage starting at 7 p.m.

RESULTS: