1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on Livernois near McGraw

The Detroit Police say around 9:40 pm on Friday, a 29-year-old and 62-year-old man were shot while driving in a car.

According to police, the 29-year-old man was driving on Livernois near McGraw Street when a dark-colored SUV pulled next to the victim's car and starting shooting.

The driver was taken to the hospital, and the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The incident is still under investigation, police say, and there are no suspects at this time.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.