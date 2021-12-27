1 dead, 3 hurt after driver loses control on snow and slush in Chesterfield Township

A man died Monday morning after he lost control in Chesterfield Township and crashed.

Police said the 63-year-old man from Casco Township was driving his SUV on Gratiot Avenue just south of 26 Mile Road when he lost control on the snow and slush-covered road at 10:46 a.m.

The man, who was in the northbound lanes, slid into the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on.

A 28-year-old Columbus Township woman and her 2-year-old daughter and 14-year-old niece were in the vehicle struck. They suffered serious injuries and were transported to a hospital where they are stable, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.