81-year-old Michigan woman dies after driver loses control on ice, hits her while she is getting mail

An 81-year-old Michigan woman has died after she was hit by a van while getting her mail Sunday.

Police said a driver in a Ford Econoline van was on Holland Road near S. Reese Road in Blumfield Township, north of Franeknmuth, when they lost control on ice and drove off the road just before 1 p.m.

The van struck Betty Bamberg as she retrieved her mail. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.