1 dead after gunfight in west Detroit, why Egypt Covington was killed, heavy rains and wind knock out power

An argument between a man and a woman in west Detroit escalated into a shootout that killed one and critically injured another.

No arrests have been made, but police say at least four people sustained injuries, one of them fatal.

The Thursday night shooting was the result of a man that assaulted a woman with a firearm before she called her family for help.

Around 8 p.m. on the corner of Marlow and Midland Street in west Detroit, police received a report that a man has pistol-whipped a woman.

"She ended up contacting some family members who then responded to the scene here," said Detroit police Cpt. Michael Chambers. "It appears at that time, the perpetrator who assaulted her and the individuals who came up to the scene here engaged in some gunfire."

The shootout ended in the fatal wounding of a 32-year-old man.

Three others were also hurt, including a 25-year-old man who was last reported to be in critical condition.

The two other men are expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating the shooting

Why Egypt Covington was murdered

After almost four years of not knowing, the family of a murdered Ann Arbor musician finally learned why their daughter was shot in her Van Buren home in 2017.

Egypt Covington was home when three men who intended on robbing her neighbor of marijuana they knew of, entered the duplex to discover her watching TV. The thieves believed she would be gone because her neighbor was at a music festival that weekend.

The crime was planned because the men involved believed no one would be home, according to testimony. But instead, they found Covington at home and shot her in the head.

Timothy Eugene Moore, Shandon Ray Groom, and Shane Lamar Evans, were all charged with varying counts of murder and first-degree home invasion.

Don't visit the Caucus Club smelling like weed

A high-scale restaurant in Detroit is reminding customers of its dress code and to "be mindful that strong 'odors' are unacceptable."

The Caucus Club in Detroit posted on Facebook telling people that they shouldn't even think about coming to the restaurant smelling like weed.

George Sboukis said people's dressing has become more relaxed since the pandemic and didn't mean any harm by the request, only that he was trying with a "little bit of sauce" to get people's attention.

He also said he's gotten complaints that diners smell like weed. Reactions to the request have been mixed.

Nicole Curtis sues Detroit Land Bank Authority

An HGTV show host has sued the Detroit Land Bank Authority over a dispute of a house both believe they own. Nicole Curtis, who purchased the home in 2017, spent $60,000 repairing it for her show "Rehab Addict Rescue."

However, the land bank is now trying to sell the home for $40,000, arguing that Curtis had purchased the home from someone who was not the owner. Detroit's mayor says that Curtis was scammed. However, in a lawsuit filed against the DLBA, Curtis says she purchased the house from a private owner because the deed was registered to a private owner.

"The DLB failed to register the deed, so when I bought the house I was able to get the deed with Wayne County," she said. "Two choices -- pay me back money we paid or let’s find a way to have the house back."

Curtis said a lawsuit was her last resort because she'd rather spend time renovating homes. The land bank declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Heavy rains knock out power, flood streets

Metro Detroit was blanketed with its first round of spring rain that fell throughout the night and early morning, deluging some highways and knocking out power for several thousand residences Friday.

According to DTE's power outage map, 12,109 customers are without power. While some outages are scattered around Detroit, Parts of Wayne and Livonia were hit the hardest.

There was also reported flooding by Michigan State Police on the I-75 ramp to eastbound I-94, the eastbound I-94 ramp to Chene, and eastbound I-94 at Brush Street. The westbound I-96 entrance ramp at Farmington is also closed due to water over the road.

Rain was expected to stop by mid-morning and pick up again on Sunday.

Ford has found over $100,000 in leather meant for high-end cars during renovations of its design center in Dearborn. The automaker donated the surplus to a veterans group. Michigan's new redistricting commission is asking for a two-month delay to redraw political maps because the Census Bureau is behind on some of data collection Ford Field finished scheduled appointments for giving out vaccines early on Thursday and invited walk-ins regardless of eligibility. Rember Michigan's damn roads? The state has released a dashboard that enables residents to track the progress of most major highway construction projects. See more here The University of Michigan has announced plans to meet a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050, disinvesting in publicly traded companies that contribute to global warming

A low-pressure system brought in some heavy spring rains Thursday night, knocking out power for some and flooding roadways. Rain is expected to fall until 10 a.m. Windy conditions are expected to persist as well.

How the Suez Canal cargo ship jam impacts billions in global trade

The cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal is holding up traffic that carries nearly $10 billion worth of goods every day, so a quick clearing of the logjam is key to limiting the economic fallout.

Efforts continued Thursday to dislodge the Ever Given container ship and restore traffic on the critical man-made waterway that connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea and provides a shipping shortcut between Europe and Asia.

About 10% of all global trade flows through the 120-mile-long (193-kilometer-long) canal, which allows tankers and container ships to avoid a long trip around the southern tip of Africa.