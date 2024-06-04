1 killed in Detroit house fire

article

A house fire Monday night in Detroit killed one person.

Fire Chief James Harris said crews were called to the home on Seminole near I-94 just before 11:20 p.m. When they arrived, they saw two homes had caught fire.

Harris said about 45 firefighters and six medics were at the scene helping fight the flames and extinguish hot spots.

"They did an awesome job attacking this fire. Our response was quick, and we're still working hard," Harris said.

Two people were taken to a hospital, but one did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.