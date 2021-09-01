1 shot dead in Sterling Heights, judge rules against WMU's vaccine mandate, $10K recovered from stolen Charger

Sterling Heights police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex after reports of gunshots ringing out outside the residence.

Responding to calls around 1 a.m., they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground of the parking lot.

"I just heard the shots," said one neighbor, who lives at the Sterling Landings Apartment where the shooting happened.

"I was laying in bed, heard about five or six shots, and that was it," he added. "I didn't hear no cars pull off, no arguing, no tussle, no nothing, no door open or close, I didn't hear any of that."

Investigators cleared the scene, located at 15 Mile Road and Seaglass Drive just before 7 a.m.

Police said the victim was in his late 20s but did not disclose their identity, pending an autopsy and notification of family.

It also appears to be a targeted situation and police said they didn't believe anyone else is in danger.

The Sterling Heights Detective Bureau is investigating this incident, and anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact 586-446-2825.

Court blocks vaccine mandate for WMU soccer players

In what could be the first case in the country where arguments against vaccine mandates were heard and upheld by a judge, four soccer players at Western Michigan University scored a minor win Tuesday when a federal court put a temporary pause on the school's vaccine mandate for its student-athletes.

"We are very pleased with the decision, so we'll see where it goes from here," said attorney David Kallman. Kallman represents four women that play soccer for WMU and argued on religious grounds they should be exempt from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The same can't be said for Jeanna Norris, an administrative assistant who sued Michigan State University over its vaccine mandate. Federal Judge Paul Maloney said MSU's argument presented a stronger reason for keeping the mandate in place.

Both cases are expected to be back in front of Maloney later this month. The ruling from him was for injunctive relief, which is a temporary restraining order on the rule. But even a small win like that could have a country-wide impact due to the slew of litigation that vaccine mandates have faced in recent weeks.

A strike brews at Oakland University

A contract impasse at Oakland University between professors and the school could lead to a strike and a delay of the first day of school. With contracts set to expire Wednesday and classes prepared to start Thursday, it could be a bumpy start to the school year - well, a bumpier one.

"Negotiations have been deeply troubling for us," said Karen Miller, American Association of University Professors, the union that represents OU's professors. Miller says the biggest sticking point is financing. "They want to give us just a minuscule raise and at the same time they want to cut retirement benefits, they want to cut our medical benefits. they are interested in cutting our pay for summer school teaching."

And that could spell trouble since nearly all members of the union voted last week to give its bargaining team the green light to call for a strike. Some students are already seeing the ramifications of a potential lapse in class.

In a statement, the school said "The Oakland University bargaining team looks forward to being back at the table tomorrow to work towards an agreement with the faculty negotiators. OU's team is optimistic that these discussions can lead to an agreement acceptable to both parties."

Police recover pistol, $10K in cash from stolen Charger

Michigan State Police made quite the find Tuesday night when they arrested a man fleeing from a crash he caused in a stolen Dodge Charger. Around 10:15 p.m., Metro Detroit troopers received a report the owner of a stolen car had spotted his vehicle on westbound I-94 near Eight Mile Road.

Troopers searching eventually spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound on I-96 near Joy. As police attempted a traffic stop, the Charger fled southbound on Livernois from I-96. They lost sight before another unit was able to relocate the vehicle.

A pursuit took place before the suspect crashed the car while on eastbound Davison when he struck a median pedestrian walkway and a civilian car. The driver attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody after being tased.

Police recovered a loaded 9mm pistol and approximately $10,000 in cash. Both the civilian driver and suspect were medically evaluated. The suspect was eventually lodged as an investigation continues.

Royal Oak installs UV light air purifiers

Back to class amid the COVID-19 pandemic means special protocols have to be in place to keep students and staff safe. In Royal Oak Schools that includes a brand new system to purify the air inside. "Classroom air is brought into that unit - it's treated with high-intensity UVC and then comes back out into the classroom space, as completely sterile air," said Patrick Murphy.

Murphy is the operations manager for the school district. He says they looked for guidance from the World Health Organization, the CDC, their local health department - and consulted with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers - ultimately deciding on this UVC technology.

"What it came down to is that UVC technology is the only system 100 percent endorsed by ASHRAE," said Murphy. It is ultraviolet light in a specific bandwidth. "That's exactly the frequency of light that will kill COVID-19, allergens, influenza, many others - so this will provide protection for COVID-19 and beyond," said Murphy.

"We are also taking care of large spaces - cafeterias, gymnasiums, our learning commons will also be treated by rooftop units," said Kathy Abela. Abela is the executive director of finance and operations. She says federal grant funds from the elementary and secondary school emergency relief program helped make the $1.5 million project possible.

What else we're watching

The newest demographic that's increasingly turning toward firearms for protection? Black women . Fear of crime as well as a distrust of government and police, two common traits behind an increase in gun ownership are two common reasons for the rise. The deadline for getting FEMA flood assistance is Sept. 13 , but specifically for flooding that occurred during the late June events. So far, $107 million has been provided in grants. A bus driver shortage has hit Grosse Ile Schools. Late resignations from two bus drivers spells trouble for the school's first week of class next week. An apartment fire in Royal Oak Township has resulted in injuries to one man who was hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation. Officials do not believe the fire was suspicious. An Arts Beats & Eats artist will be unveiling some of his creations for FOX 2 Wednesday morning, ahead of the festival this weekend.

Daily Forecast

It's going to be another great day for weather in Metro Detroit. Early morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s will warm into the 80s, a lot like Tuesday. There might be some heavy wind gusts leftover from Hurricane Ida but nothing too severe.

Jan. 6 committee asks Facebook, AT&T, Google, others to save phone, internet data

The House select committee tasked with investigating the pro-Trump Jan. 6 Capitol riot has asked more than three dozen communication and social media companies to preserve their records as the panel expands its probe into the deadly insurrection.

The panel is asking the companies — including Facebook, Google and Twitter, among others — to "preserve records relating to certain individuals who hold or have held accounts with your company from April 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021," according to a letter sent to Facebook on Aug. 30.

"The Select Committee seeks the preservation of these records as part of its examination of the violent attack on the Capitol and the broader context of efforts to delay or interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election," the letter continued.

Each letter sent to the 35 companies had an attached list of individuals whose records the select committee sought to preserve, but those attachments are not available to the public.