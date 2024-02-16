17-year-old fatally shot in car, Detroit police look for suspect

A 17-year-old boy was found dead in a car that was riddled with bullet holes around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The early morning shooting took place on Mack Avenue, near Balfour Road on Detroit’s east side.

Detroit police, alerted by ShotSpotter technology, found the victim slumped over in his car with shell casings scattered on the scene.

"My heart goes out to the parents and the family members," said Cierra Winfrey of Detroit. "Someone lost a son, a brother. This needs to stop, honestly."

Police are still looking for the suspect; they say the shooting began just outside the Mack Mart gas station. Investigators are also looking at security footage for evidence.

"You see that there's some type of confrontation that happens as they were leaving the gas station – those two vehicles collide," said DPD Chief James White. "We don’t know if the shooting emanated from that collision or if the collision was intentional."

Several individuals witnessed the shooting from down the street. The 17-year-old drove his car, allegedly crashed into a utility pole and knocked it over, before coasting to a stop, according to witnesses.

"There was one other person in the car with the victim. That person fled the scene," White said. "We’re very interested in talking to (them). We're very interested to see if he's hurt – or she's hurt. We’re checking with local hospitals right now to see if anybody has come in with a gunshot wound."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.