Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old charged, denied bond after threatening Macomb County elementary school

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old is facing charges after making threats toward a Macomb County elementary school over the weekend.

Authorities say the teen left the threat on the voicemail of a Mt. Clemens school Saturday.

They are now charged with making a school threat. The teen was denied bond and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation by Macomb County Chief Juvenile Referee Linda Harrison.

Related

What is the punishment for making a school threat in Michigan? AG Nessel explains potential consequences
article

What is the punishment for making a school threat in Michigan? AG Nessel explains potential consequences

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding students of the serious consequences they face if they make a school threat.

"My office has a zero-tolerance policy for all school threats, and we aim to address not only the immediate legal concerns but also the underlying issues that may have led to this unfortunate situation. Our community's safety and the welfare of our youth remain paramount," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Watch FOX 2 News Live