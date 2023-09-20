13-year-old charged, denied bond after threatening Macomb County elementary school

A 13-year-old is facing charges after making threats toward a Macomb County elementary school over the weekend.

Authorities say the teen left the threat on the voicemail of a Mt. Clemens school Saturday.

They are now charged with making a school threat. The teen was denied bond and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation by Macomb County Chief Juvenile Referee Linda Harrison.

Related article

"My office has a zero-tolerance policy for all school threats, and we aim to address not only the immediate legal concerns but also the underlying issues that may have led to this unfortunate situation. Our community's safety and the welfare of our youth remain paramount," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Watch FOX 2 News Live