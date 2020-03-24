1,791 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, 24 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan continues to rise exponentially this week, with another 463 cases reported Tuesday, March 24 – bringing the state’s total to 1,791. The state’s official death record is also now at 24.

New counties to report cases Tuesday include Hillsdale, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lapeer and Manistee. The unofficial epicenter still remains to be Detroit, where 563 cases alone are reported.

These numbers come on the first day that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order is in effect. The strict order came with a warning that a million people in Michigan could need hospital beds if Michiganders keep going out in public and spreading the illness, especially if unknowingly.

The stay-home order lasts for at least three weeks and is in efforts to start slowing the spread of the virus to help preserve hospital staff, beds and ventilators.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Detroit Police Department announced that a 38-year-old 911 dispatcher had died due to coronavirus, and that he had no significant underlying medical issues that doctors were aware of.

"This is a reminder of why Gov. Whitmer's order was so important. It is not just elderly people who are dying of this disease," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. "Something about it, young individuals are severely affected as well."

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

