18-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on I-94 near Concord Ave in Detroit

Police said an 18-year-old woman died early Thursday morning when her car rolled over on I-94 and she was trapped inside the car.

Michigan State Police said they were called a little before 2 a.m. on Thursday to the crash at I-94 near Concord Ave in Detroit to a one-car rollover crash. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old driver trapped inside the car.

Police said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious head trauma.

The Detroit Fire Department arrived and cut off the top of the car to get her out of the car. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said the initial investigation shows she was driving west on I-94 when she lost control of the car, drove up the embankment, and rolled back onto the freeway.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.