19-year-old man shot dead and 2 suspects sought in Detroit homicide investigation

A deadly shooting over the weekend has Detroit police searching for multiple suspects connected to the incident downtown.

Police said two groups of people got into a fight on Cadillac Square when someone opened fire, killing a 19-year-old man.

The victim was with his friends when the fight started, police said.

The violence unfolded around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Bates where an unknown man fired multiple shots. After that, some of the people involved fled west from the location on Cadillac Square towards Randolph.

Police are searching for two male suspects who were inside a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Michigan plate of EMK8273. One of the suspects has been identified. Police released a photo of the man they are still trying to ID.

It's not a scene that downtown usually sees, said one resident that frequently visits the area.

"Who knows what happened at 3:30 a.m. in the morning. Who knows what was happening, know what I'm saying?" said James McNeal, who lives in the city. "But otherwise, I feel secure downtown. I've lived down here 21 years and I have no problem. I come down near every day."

Police are trying to identify the man in the photo following his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting downtown.

Police said the unnamed suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Detroit police.