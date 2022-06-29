Video: Driver injures police after fleeing traffic stop in Downtown Detroit

Detroit police officers and one other person were injured when a driver fled a traffic stop Tuesday night.

On June 28 around 10:45 p.m., police stopped a three-wheeled vehicle at Monroe St and Beaubien Blvd for driving on a sidewalk in Downtown Detroit.

The driver fled from the stop injuring the officers and a civilian. They were all minorly injured according to police.

The suspect was arrested after the incident.

"Thank you to our officers who put their safety on the line daily to keep Detroiters safe," said DPD.

