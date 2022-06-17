$1M of new Raptor F-150 trucks stolen from Ford plant in Dearborn
FOX 2 - A million dollars worth of brand new pickup trucks were stolen from a Ford plant in Dearborn.
Ford Motor Co reported the F-150 Raptor pickups missing last Friday from its Dearborn truck plant, 3001 Miller Road, near I-94.
Since then, they've recovered 13 of the high-end off-road pickups, mostly in Detroit and Dearborn. The Raptor retails for just under $70,000.
Some were left with heavy damage and there was evidence some were used to ram through fences.
Police have made one arrest but the investigation remains open.
PHOTO COURTESY: DEARBORN IG