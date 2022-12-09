2 stolen car chases in Southfield lead to charges against 3 suspects

Southfield police have arrested three suspects after recent car chases in the city.

The first suspect, 20-year-old Jamee Cole, was arrested Saturday after police say he carjacked a victim and robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint.

It started around 7:40 p.m. at The Heights apartments near Lasher and Eight Mile.

"The suspect made the victim take off his clothing and place his belongings on the ground," Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said.

Cole then allegedly robbed the Dunkin' Donuts at 24740 Telegraph, fleeing with $700. Police spotted the stolen vehicle near Telegraph and Nine Mile roads, leading to a chase that eventually ended on Detroit's west side.

Cole, who has a record of prior offenses, is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is charged with armed robbery, fleeing and eluding, and firearms offenses.

More suspects led police on another chase Monday.

Officers saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield Roads just after 12:50 a.m. Police said the people in the vehicle were wearing ski masks.

The driver fled when police tried to stop them. Eventually, three people got out in the area of Evergreen and Civic Center and ran. One of the suspects shot at officers. No police were injured.

Police caught a 17-year-old Jayen McGowan and 21-year-old Jammie Maclin, who was the shooter. The third suspect got away.

The third suspect is described as a black male standing 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 130-160 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

According to police, the vehicle the suspects were in was stolen from Macomb County, and the suspects had participated in an armed robbery in another city. Two guns were recovered.

Maclin is charged with weapons offenses, obstructing police, and aggravated felonious assault. His bond was set at $15,000.

"They think they can come into our city and escape on one of our roadways, but they were mistaken," Barren said. "The Southfield Police Department, we are paying attention to what goes on in our community."