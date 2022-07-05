2 suspects arrested in Detroit after Fraser murder

Two suspects are in custody after a fatal shooting early Monday in Fraser.

Witnesses saw two men running in the area of Joy and Franklin around 3:15 a.m., and heard someone yell that he was going to shoot them.

One man was shot and later died at a hospital.

Information from witnesses, evidence, and surveillance video helped police identify a suspect. Police arrested him in Detroit, and found evidence they believe is connected to the shooting.

The investigation also revealed that another suspect was involved. She was arrested at a different Detroit home.

Both suspects are at the Macomb County Jail, and police are seeking charges against them.