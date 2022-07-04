Witnesses hear suspect yelling 'I'm going to shoot you' before man shot to death in Fraser

Witnesses of a fatal shooting early Monday in Fraser heard someone yell that he was going to shoot people running.

The two men, who do not want to be identified, were in the area of Joy and Franklin around 3:15 a.m.

"We heard two people come out from a car here by the light, and then there was two people running, and then we heard someone say, 'I'm going to shoot you, I'm going to shoot you,'" a witness said.

The men said they ducked and ran for cover when they heard that.

"When we came back outside there were cops everywhere," one of the men said.

Police said they found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital, where he later died. Police have not identified the victim as they work to contact his family.

Investigators are now trying to identify a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Ben Hoppe at 586-293-2000, extension 21