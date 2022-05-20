2 suspects in graduation shooting on state's west side arrested in Livonia

article

Two suspects in the shooting after a graduation ceremony that left a pair of innocent bystanders wounded on the state's west side, have been arrested after a traffic stop in Livonia Friday.

A pair of 18-year-olds from Grand Rapids were stopped in a vehicle in which multiple firearms were recovered in the vehicle, today at 4 p.m. according to Kent County Sheriff's Office detectives, Michigan State Police and Livonia police.

Investigators say that two of the individuals detained among the five inside the vehicle were involved with the shooting incident at East Kentwood High School, near Grand Rapids.

"There is possibly a third individual as well, but we are awaiting further investigation by detectives on scene," said a release by KCSO.

Thursday night a 16-year-old boy from Texas was wounded in the wrist and a 40-year-old woman from the Grand Rapids area was hit in the wrist and abdomen. Both went to the hospital on their own and did not report their injuries at the scene, officials say.

The 16-year-old has been released from the hospital and The 40-year-old female remains in critical, but stable condition, according to the release.

East Kentwood Crossroads Alternative High School was holding a graduation with around 400 people in the stadium at East Kentwood HS. At 7:20 pm Kent County Deputies who were working with security staff at the event reported hearing shots being fired outside of the stadium.

KCSO says a group of suspects pulled up in a white Hyundai sedan and started shooting out of the vehicle. As the vehicle sped away another group in attendance at the graduation started shooting back at the fleeing car. It appears that the groups of suspects may be known to each other.

The group in attendance that fired on the Hyundai fled the scene in a white Mercedes sedan. Kent County Sheriff's Office detectives are developing suspects from the video believes that there were as many as five different shooters in this incident.

The white Mercedes was located in the City of Grand Rapids during the overnight hours and KCSO has possession of the vehicle. The white Hyundai was located abandoned and still running near a business in the 6100 block of Kalamazoo Ave - and was identified as a stolen vehicle out of Kentwood.

Bullet holes were found in the vehicle and it is now being processed by the KCSO. It is believed that the white Hyundai was involved in other stolen vehicle thefts within the area.

"The KCSO believes that there are still outstanding suspects and continues to encourage the community to send in any information they may have," the office said. "This is a brazen act as many community members could have been easily caught up in the senseless violence. Police were already on scene for the event and additional resources were on scene within one minute. This appears to be a targeted shooting and no additional threats towards students or staff have been found."

