2 wanted after pretending to pay at Michigan Dollar General self-checkout

Michigan State Police are looking for two suspects who they say pretended to pay at a store's self-checkout machine then left with unpaid items.

A man and a woman were at the self-checkout at Dollar General on Old 27 South in Otsego County's Bagley Township around 5:45 p.m. April 20.

Police said the pair scanned their items and bagged them before the woman placed a credit or debit card near the card reader as the man watched. She didn't actually pay, however.

The two then took their bags and left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.