2 children wounded in freeway shooting at I-75, McNichols

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting of two children, Thursday night.

The shooting happened on the freeway near McNichols and I-75 according to MSP. Investigators say the victims were taken to Detroit Children's Hospital.

The freeway is closed there at east McNichols, according to Michigan State Police.

It is unclear what condition the victims are in, or what the circumstances were.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.