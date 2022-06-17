2020 Detroit murder of DJ Slick B still unsolved; up to $10,000 reward offered for information

article

Bryon Gilbert, a.k.a DJ Slick B, was killed during a robbery in 2020.

Two gunmen robbed the DJ on W. McNichols at Ilene Street on Detroit's west side around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2020.

Gilbert, who was 28, was shot to death.

A reward up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1800speakup.org.