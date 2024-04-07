Months of anticipation has built for the upcoming solar eclipse that will trek across the U.S. on Monday, completely blocking out the sun in more than a dozen states. That includes a sliver of Southeast Michigan.

Will the weather cooperate?

The National Weather Service thinks so - at least for the southern half of the state.

The weather service's forecast as of Sunday afternoon predicts a good chance of clear skies at 3 p.m. in Michigan. The moon will start blocking the sun around 2 p.m. while a total eclipse will happen around 3:13 p.m.

Historically, early April comes with steady cloud cover, according to records of the last 10 years.

But the forecast for cloud cover on April 8 at 3 p.m. shows that southern Michigan is likely to have clear skies. In southern Ohio, there's more uncertainty about what might be above.

A more detailed look at what's predicted shows rain starting overnight early Monday morning, clearing out around 8 a.m.

It'll be cloudy in the morning before turning sunny, reaching a high near 68 degrees by midday. It'll be mostly clear by the evening.

FOX 2 will be providing live coverage during the eclipse. See how to watch here.

While clear weather is optimal for seeing the eclipse, there is still something to look at if clouds are in the way.