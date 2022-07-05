$25,000 reward offered for information about fatal northern Michigan hit-and-run on 9-year anniversary
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run.
Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact TCPDTips@traversecitymi.gov.