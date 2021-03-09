3 arrested after attempting to carjack man at gunpoint in St. Clair Shores

Three people are in custody after attempting to carjack a man at gunpoint in the driveway of his St. Clair Shores home Tuesday, police said.

The victim told officers he arrived at his home in the 20900 block of Yale Street at about 1:30 a.m. As he pulled into his driveway, a vehicle stopped in the street.

According to police, someone got out of the vehicle in the street and approached the victim with a long gun. The suspect demanded the victim hand over his keys, so the victim dropped them on the ground and fled on foot to call 911.

Police said the suspect was unable to start the victim’s vehicle so he fled the scene. Officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle. They tried to stop it, which led to a pursuit into Detroit.

The vehicle hit debris in the road and became disabled, allowing officers to arrest three people -- a juvenile from Roseville, a juvenile from Detroit, and a man from Deckerville -- without incident.

Findings will be presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office so charges can be issued.

