3 boil advisories in Oakland County, gunshots at a Farmington Hills house party, November election guide

Multiple cities have now issued boil advisories and one school district has canceled classes Monday after a water main break in Oakland County flooded a subdivision and prompted advisories about falling water pressure.

Novi, Commerce Township, and Walled Lake are all under precautionary boil water advisories while the Novi Community School District and the Walled Lake Consolidated School District have canceled Monday classes.

The Great Lakes Water Authority issued an alert Sunday after evening after a water main break in the area of 14 Mile and Drake Road, in West Bloomfield Township

A 48-inch break in a transmission main around 5:15 p.m. Sunday sent a spout of water spraying several feet high into the woods. Video shows a geyser of water erupting from the side of an embankment beneath a road.

According to the GLWA, the fix was estimated to take several hours to make. While they weren't concerned about regional water pressure, they did advise communities to be aware of a potential drop in pressure among local municipalities.

That includes Keego Harbor, Sylvan Lake, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, and Wixom. Commerce Township, Novi, and Walled Lake have already requested residents boil their water as a precaution and until further notice.

Boil advisories are typically advised because a drop in water pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in pipes. The water should be boiled for at least one minute.

Bottled water is also okay.

Oakland County has a water hotline at (248) 858-1555. Learn more here.

Pope Francis Center moves inside TCF Center

The Pope Francis Center is shifting its operations indoors on Nov. 1 as it relocates its support services into the TCF Center for the winter.

While the Detroit shelter typically provides meals, showers, and other basic necessities to about 200 people a day, those numbers spiked to 500 last year in the heart of the pandemic during one of the state's worst COVID-19 surges.

The move will give staff and volunteers expanded space for food and hygiene services. A release also said COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed - including mask recommendations and social distancing expectations.

The relocation will be into the TCF Center's lower floor, in rooms 110-116. The Pope Francis Center recently received a $7 million donation for its new 40-unit housing project.

Farmington Hills police investigate house party shooting

Farmington Hills police are searching for three men involved in a shooting at a house party early in the morning on Oct. 31. Gunshots were fired at the party following an escalation from a previous altercation at the home on Stratford Court, east of Haggerty and north of 13 Mile Road.

The shooting in the incident "was targeted" Police Chief Jeff King said in a statement, leading law enforcement to believe there is no evidence of an increase of danger to the public. The men police are looking for are three Black males between the age of 20-30.

One was wearing a purple shirt, dreadlocks, and gold teeth

One was wearing a brown shirt and had a beard

One was light-skinned, had dreads and was wearing a hoodie.

Officers got a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived at the house, they encountered people fleeing the scene on foot and in vehicles. They recovered multiple shell casings and noted the home that hosted the party had been struck multiple times. There is no evidence of any injuries.

1 dead, 1 injured after pedestrians struck in Clinton Township

A 45-year-old man is dead and a 22-year-old man is in critical condition after both were struck by a Chevy Malibu in Clinton Township this weekend. The wild scene unfolded after the victims initially lost control of their vehicle and hit an embankment on I-94 near Harper late Saturday afternoon.

When a tow truck arrived, the victims exited their vehicle - a white suburban - and while walking toward the tow truck, the driver of the Malibu lost control, ran off the roadway down the embankment, and hit the pedestrians. The driver, a 29-year-old man, and both victims are all from Roseville.

The 45-year-old was declared dead at the scene and the 22-year-old was taken to McLaren Hospital.

Police suspect the driver was operating while intoxicated and was subsequently arrested.

Your Michigan November election guide

Despite feeling like an eternity since the last election cycle, it's only been a year. Now, on the eve of another day of voting, Michigan constituents have a lot to think about among their own municipalities as there are plenty of local elections to pay attention to.

This year's election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Even if someone isn't yet signed up, there is still time to get registered to vote. People can get registered up until 8 p.m. on election day. They'll need a state ID or utility form that shows their current address.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote or are unclear if your address was updated after moving, you can confirm your status here. See the FOX 2 Election Guide for more details,

What else we're watching

Another round of Toys for Tots is up at Gordon Chevrolet. The drive will be on through Thanksgiving. Thanks to a grant from the Department of Natural Resources, new improvements have been made to one of the Metroparks. The North Fishing Site Renovation at Lower Huron Metropark opens up rec opportunities for people are have accessibility barriers. Habitat restoration and stormwater management improvements were also made with the $288,000 in grant money. A vigil for the homeless has been scheduled for 6 p.m. today by the Hope Hospitality and Warming Center in Pontiac. The Michigan sugar beet harvest could set a record this year from its haul. Michigan Sugar says it's expecting 34 tons per acre of sugar, up from 31.6 tons in 2015. Open enrollment has officially started for health care this week. Learn more at HealthCare.gov.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Temperatures are taking a turn for the cold this week as November starts off chilly. This week will see 50-degree days, but that's the high. Much of the days will be in the 40s while some evenings will dip into the 20s and 30s.

National Story Headline

The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The U.S. alone has recorded over 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.

"This is a defining moment in our lifetime," said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. "What do we have to do to protect ourselves so we don’t get to another 5 million?"

Advertisement

The death toll, as tallied by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined. It rivals the number of people killed in battles among nations since 1950, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo. Globally, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death, after heart disease and stroke.